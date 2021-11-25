A 71-year-old man killed by elephant in Namibia

Trending Now
National

November 25, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 25 — A 71-year-old man from Omega 3 Village was attacked and killed by an elephant in Bwabwata National Park on Wednesday, according to a statement of the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the unfortunate incident happened about 800m south of Omega 3 while the deceased was on his way to his nearby crop field,” the statement said.
“It appears the deceased was unaware of the presence of the elephant in the vicinity as it charged from close range leaving him with no chance to escape. Community members heard the deceased screaming during the attack and they rushed to the scene but it was too late,” the statement said.
According to the statement, staff members of the ministry tracked the elephant but it had however joined the bigger herd and it was difficult for the team to continue with the tracking.
Eight people had so far lost their lives this year from wild animals, four by crocodiles, two by elephants, and two by hippos, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, the ministry has encouraged the public to be cautious at all times, particularly those who live in and around conservation areas. (Xinhua)

