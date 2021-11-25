Africa HPV Summit Online Press Conference

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 25 — WHAT: MSD will hold an online press conference to provide an interactive platform for media to connect with key stakeholders on immunization and public health in several countries within Sub-Saharan Africa, and to amplify the story on HPV immunization recovery and the elimination agenda on the continent. The main objective of this event is to engage media across sub-Saharan Africa on the importance of continued prioritization of routine vaccination programs in support of the cervical cancer elimination agenda, despite the COVID environment.

WHO: MSD

WHEN: Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, 11 am UK/12h00 SAT/10 am FWA/13h00 EAT

WHERE: Online via Zoom.

LANGUAGE: English & French

Details:

Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of routine immunization have declined substantially due to several factors. In addition, the speed in the development and roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines has led to increased attention on vaccines and vaccination during the pandemic. This has contributed to vaccines hesitancy amidst already growing mistrust of vaccines and a reduction in vaccines confidence. Even though the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on health systems across the world, ensuring that women and adolescents continue to receive health services, including the HPV vaccine, remains a moral imperative.

The event will bring together speakers from key stakeholders on immunization and public health and media from across Sub-Saharan Africa to delve into the importance of continued prioritization of routine vaccination programs in support of the cervical cancer elimination agenda, despite the COVID environment. The event will also serve as a call to action, among policymakers, vaccine program managers, healthcare practitioners, and ordinary people, to continue to vaccinate children and adolescents.

Journalists will have the opportunity to ask questions during the event.

