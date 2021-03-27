2 killed, 8 injured in shootings in U.S. Virginia Beach

WASHINGTON, March 27 — Two people were killed and eight were injured in at least two shootings on Friday night on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia, authorities said Saturday.

One person was killed by police and the other, a woman, was killed in a separate shooting, according to a statement from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

A police officer was also hit by a car with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach,” police Chief Paul Neudigate said, “Many different crime scenes.”

The eight injured were all transported to hospitals with gunshot wounds ranging from serious to life-threatening, a Fox News report said.

Several people were in police custody, being questioned by police, said the report.

Police did not offer a motive for the shootings or provide details on the conditions of those injured. (Xinhua)