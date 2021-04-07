Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.28 million

ADDIS ABABA, April 7 — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,282,183 as of Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 114,122, while 3,848,885 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,552,416 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco at 498,329 and Tunisia at 261,177, it said. Ethiopia and Egypt currently rank the fourth and the fifth respectively in terms of national tally.

African countries have so far received more than 29.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from different sources, including the COVAX facility and through bilateral agreements outside COVAX, according to the Africa CDC.

The agency said approximately 10.3 million vaccine doses have been administered across the continent. Healthcare workers, people with comorbidities, and the elderly aged 50 years and above constitute the majority of those who have been vaccinated. (Xinhua)