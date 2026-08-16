7 terrorists killed in security operation in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 16 — Pakistani security forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the southwest Balochistan province, the security sources said Sunday.

The operation was conducted in Lajay area of Kharan district following reports of terrorist presence, according to security sources.

A cache of modern weapons, ammunition and military equipment, along with two vehicles and a motorcycle, was recovered, while terrorist hideouts were destroyed, the sources said.

The killed terrorists were allegedly involved in robbery, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, targeted killings and planning suicide attacks in Kharan and surrounding areas.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed that the nation remains united and resolute in the fight against terrorism, saying intelligence-based operations will continue until the “last terrorist” is eliminated. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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