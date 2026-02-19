4 South Africans return home after being lured into Russia-Ukraine conflict

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 19– South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed Wednesday that four South African nationals who were reportedly lured into fighting for Russian-linked forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have returned to South Africa, according to local media reports.

Independent Online (IOL) reported on Thursday that the four men arrived at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, where they were met by South African police before being taken into custody for processing.

According to the report, their return followed diplomatic engagements between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Feb. 10, during which the two leaders pledged support for the safe repatriation of South African citizens caught up in the conflict.

Quoting DIRCO Minister Ronald Lamola, IOL reported that the men had been contracted by private security companies in Russia rather than directly enlisted into the Russian military.

“They will be allowed to return when their contracts are cancelled,” Lamola was quoted as saying, adding that the repatriation would take place in phases.

“The Russian government is assisting with their return… What is clear is that they were lured under false pretenses, and that matter is now the subject of a police investigation in South Africa,” the minister said.

On Nov. 6, 2025, the South African Presidency announced that it had been alerted about the 17 men who were “trapped” in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine.

The men reportedly claimed they were lured with promises of lucrative employment, only to find themselves caught in a conflict zone. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

