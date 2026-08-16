2 minors killed by floodwaters in Venezuelan capital after tropical rains

CARACAS, Aug. 16 — Two female minors died in western Caracas after being swept away by floodwaters caused by tropical rains, local authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred in the La Vega parish.

When firefighters arrived, both bodies had been recovered by rescuers, Pablo Palacios, general commander of the Caracas Fire Department, said in a post on Instagram.

Venezuela’s National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said Tropical Wave 37 would bring fragmented cloud cover to most of the country on Sunday.

The weather bulletin forecast a gradual increase in cloudiness accompanied by rain and showers.

Fallen trees were reported on several busy avenues in the capital city, while technical teams were cutting up the fallen trees and removing plant debris, the mayor’s office said on Instagram. Enditem

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