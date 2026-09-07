Somalia vows to sustain anti-al-Shabaab campaign after killing 5 senior leaders

MOGADISHU, Sept. 7– The Somali government has vowed to sustain its campaign against al-Shabaab following a military operation that eliminated five senior commanders, aiming to weaken the militant group and secure the nation.

The Ministry of Defense on Sunday evening released the names of five senior commanders killed alongside nine other al-Shabaab members during a targeted operation by Danab Brigade special forces in Buula-Fulaay, southwest Somalia, on Sept. 4.

“The operation represents a significant blow to al-Shabaab’s leadership, operational capacity and explosives networks in the Bay region,” the ministry said. The ministry added that the operation also severely wounded two other leaders in the Bay region, including a key operative in the group’s regional extortion and illicit revenue network.

Supported by international partners, Somali government forces have stepped up their offensive against the al-Shabaab militant group in recent weeks.

These renewed military operations come as the United States announced plans to block United Nations-funded logistical support for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia after 2026.

Washington cited Mogadishu’s slow progress in reforming its security sector, containing extremist threats, and assuming full responsibility for national security as the primary reasons for opposing UN backing. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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