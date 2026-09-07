Mbappe: a good year to win Balon d’Or

MADRID, Sept. 7 — Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe admits he is among the favorites to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or after claiming the Golden Boot at this summer’s World Cup and becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

Mbappe’s 10 goals in the United States this summer took his World Cup total to 22, one more than Lionel Messi. Despite failing to win the tournament with France or any titles with Real Madrid last season, his achievements have made him a leading candidate for the award, which will be presented by France Football at the end of October.

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League opener at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday night, Mbappe was asked about the Ballon d’Or.

“A lot of people talk about me as a possible Ballon d’Or winner (…) Of course, I’ve made history this summer in the most important competition in sports, but we will have to wait and see,” said the striker, who nevertheless believes it could be “a good year,” for him to win.

Asked whether he believes he is the best player in the world, Mbappe joked “I always do,” before adding that “everyone has their own opinion. There may be people here who think I’m the best in the world and others who don’t. I don’t think it’s a debate you have to have.”

“It’s the journalists who are going to vote, and they’ll think about who they believe is the best,” commented Mbappe, who said it was “always a pleasure” to play in the Champions League.

He also brushed aside suggestions that he and Vinicius Jr. do not work well together, although he did comment that it was “a never-ending debate and we all need to improve.”

Mbappe also spoke about Jose Mourinho, describing the Real Madrid coach as “a man who knows how to win, how to inspire those around him, and how to motivate the whole club, his team. And win matches.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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