Namibia seeks stronger public-private efforts to tackle youth unemployment

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7– Namibian Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare on Monday urged the public and private sectors to expand job opportunities for young people as the country grapples with youth unemployment.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual Human Resource Conference for Public Servants in Windhoek, Ngurare said the government had recently decided to appoint more nurses, teachers and personnel in other fields, while acknowledging persistent unemployment challenges, particularly among young graduates.

Namibia’s public service employs more than 110,000 people and remains the country’s largest employer, he said, calling on the private sector to play a greater role in creating jobs.

Ngurare said the government must also create pathways for talented young Namibians to enter the public service, develop professionally and take on leadership responsibilities. Public institutions need to attract and retain competent personnel while upholding fairness, merit and equal opportunity, he noted.

The prime minister also called for continued reforms to build a professional, ethical, accountable and innovative public service capable of delivering services effectively and supporting the country’s development priorities under the Sixth National Development Plan.

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