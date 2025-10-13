7 Israeli hostages freed from Gaza under ceasefire with Hamas

JERUSALEM, Oct. 13 — The Israeli military said on Monday morning that seven hostages are now in Israeli custody after over two years of captivity in the Gaza Strip, marking the first group to be released under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The hostages were being escorted by Israeli military forces and the Shin Bet agents back into Israeli territory, where they will undergo medical assessments before reuniting with their families, the military said in a statement.

Crowds gathering at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv burst into cheers and applause as the names of the seven were displayed on large screens.

Many waved Israeli flags adorned with yellow ribbons, a symbol of solidarity with the hostages, chanting, “Bring all of them home — now!” Israel’s health authorities had been informed by the Red Cross that all seven hostages were in reasonable medical condition.

The remaining 13 hostages are expected to be released later on Monday. Red Cross vehicles arrived at the Ofer Prison near Ramallah, from where about 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners would be released later on Monday as part of the swap. U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday morning.

During his brief visit, he will address the Israeli parliament and meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hostage families.

Following the visit, Trump is expected to depart for an international summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheik, which is set to start on Monday to consolidate the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and advance a broader Middle East process.(Xinhua)

