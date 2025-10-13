Trending Now
Home International 7 Israeli hostages freed from Gaza under ceasefire with Hamas
7 Israeli hostages freed from Gaza under ceasefire with Hamas
InternationalMiddle East

7 Israeli hostages freed from Gaza under ceasefire with Hamas

October 13, 2025

JERUSALEM, Oct. 13  — The Israeli military said on Monday morning that seven hostages are now in Israeli custody after over two years of captivity in the Gaza Strip, marking the first group to be released under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The hostages were being escorted by Israeli military forces and the Shin Bet agents back into Israeli territory, where they will undergo medical assessments before reuniting with their families, the military said in a statement.

Crowds gathering at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv burst into cheers and applause as the names of the seven were displayed on large screens.

Many waved Israeli flags adorned with yellow ribbons, a symbol of solidarity with the hostages, chanting, “Bring all of them home — now!” Israel’s health authorities had been informed by the Red Cross that all seven hostages were in reasonable medical condition.

The remaining 13 hostages are expected to be released later on Monday. Red Cross vehicles arrived at the Ofer Prison near Ramallah, from where about 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners would be released later on Monday as part of the swap. U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday morning.

During his brief visit, he will address the Israeli parliament and meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hostage families.

Following the visit, Trump is expected to depart for an international summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheik, which is set to start on Monday to consolidate the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and advance a broader Middle East process.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 25
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN chief condemns coup attempt in Guinea

September 6, 2021

Israel warns of imminent strike on Yemen’s Hodeidah...

September 16, 2025

UN chief condemns Israel’s approval for new settlements...

August 21, 2025

Typhoon Bualoi leaves 19 dead, 88 injured in...

September 30, 2025

Philippine president says to run for vice president...

August 25, 2021

New collection of articles on Xi Jinping thought...

May 20, 2025

Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah HQ commander

October 8, 2024

Ukraine’s security talks without Russia “road to nowhere”:...

August 20, 2025

U.S. ends small parcel tariff exemption

August 29, 2025

Fed Governor Cook to sue over Trump’s decision...

August 27, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.