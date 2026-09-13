Ukraine says Russia struck passenger train 2 km from Polish border

KIEV, Sept. 13 — Russia attacked a locomotive of a passenger train about two kilometers from the Polish border in Ukraine’s northwestern Volyn region, Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said Sunday.

No one was injured in the attack, as monitors had warned the train crew of the threat in advance, Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

According to the Kyiv Post, the attack targeted a train linking Ukrainian and Polish capitals.

Valentyna Chernysh, a spokesperson for the Volyn customs office, said that a petrol station near the Yahodyn border crossing with Poland was damaged in the morning attack, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for new sanctions against Russia in response to the strikes.

Poland’s PKP Intercity rail service confirmed the strike, saying that the train was traveling from Kiev to Warsaw with 206 passengers on board.Russia has not responded to the reports so far. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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