Armed clash erupted in Pakistan, Afghan border area: Pakistani security forces

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 15 — Pakistani security forces exchanged fire with Afghan militants and the banned terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) late Tuesday night along the border in Pakistan’s northwest Kurram district, Pakistani security sources told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The sources said that the armed clash occurred after Afghan militants and the TTP opened fire at Pakistani posts, prompting a strong response from the Pakistani Army.

Pakistani forces destroyed several positions across the border and several militants were killed,” said the source. Afghanistan has not yet responded to the matter.

Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have risen recently following cross-border firing and militant activity, prompting Islamabad to tighten security and call for the Afghan government to prevent militant infiltration.

Afghan government chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday warned that any violation of Afghanistan’s soil by anyone will not go unanswered. (Xinhua)

