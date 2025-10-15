Trending Now
Home International Armed clash erupted in Pakistan, Afghan border area: Pakistani security forces
Armed clash erupted in Pakistan, Afghan border area: Pakistani security forces
InternationalMiddle East

Armed clash erupted in Pakistan, Afghan border area: Pakistani security forces

October 15, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 15 — Pakistani security forces exchanged fire with Afghan militants and the banned terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) late Tuesday night along the border in Pakistan’s northwest Kurram district, Pakistani security sources told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The sources said that the armed clash occurred after Afghan militants and the TTP opened fire at Pakistani posts, prompting a strong response from the Pakistani Army.

Pakistani forces destroyed several positions across the border and several militants were killed,” said the source. Afghanistan has not yet responded to the matter.

Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have risen recently following cross-border firing and militant activity, prompting Islamabad to tighten security and call for the Afghan government to prevent militant infiltration.

Afghan government chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday warned that any violation of Afghanistan’s soil by anyone will not go unanswered. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 42
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China boosts disaster relief for Guangxi, Yunnan as...

October 9, 2025

Gunman kills 2 Israelis at West Bank-Jordan border...

September 18, 2025

Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

August 23, 2021

Rwanda, Mozambique renew security cooperation

August 29, 2025

Venezuela calls on UN to stop U.S. military...

September 20, 2025

Trump threatens more tariffs on EU following Google...

September 6, 2025

Israel says deputy chief of Hamas’s naval police...

September 22, 2025

Chinese embassy in Brazil refutes U.S. embassy spokesperson’s...

August 8, 2021

First China-Africa Human Rights Seminar calls for concerted...

August 23, 2025

Egyptian FM, Blinken discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza,...

November 4, 2024
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.