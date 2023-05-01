Trending Now
Home National Finland Returns Sacred Historical Stones to Namibia
Finland Returns Sacred Historical Stones to Namibia
National

Finland Returns Sacred Historical Stones to Namibia

May 1, 2023

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 1 — Finland has recently returned two fragments of sacred historical stones that were taken by Finnish missionaries during the colonial period. The fragments were handed over to Namibia’s Education, Arts, and Culture Minister Anna Nghipondoka by Finnish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Jukka Salovaara. The stones were taken from Ondonga, a traditional kingdom of the Ovambo people, in what is today northern Namibia.

The fragments will be kept at the National Museum of Namibia and will eventually be returned to the Ondonga traditional community. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö stated that the “Ondonga Power Stone” is not only valuable to the Ondonga community, but it is also part of their identity and heritage.

President Hage Geingob of Namibia praised the return of the stone and expressed hope that it will set an example to those who “stole things from Africa”. The return of the stones is a step towards recognizing the wrongdoings committed during the colonial period, and towards making amends for them.

Finland’s gesture is part of a growing movement by many countries to return stolen artefacts to their countries of origin. The repatriation of cultural heritage and sacred items is crucial for restoring dignity to those who have suffered from colonialism, and to ensure the preservation of the world’s cultural heritage. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambian president visits flood-affected victims

January 9, 2020

LatAm children express support for virus-hit China

February 13, 2020

Uganda repatriates 42 Burundians rescued from busted human-trafficking...

April 29, 2021

Namibia records 52 new COVID-19 cases.

July 1, 2020

Sierra Leone’s Petroleum Directorate talks latest oil and...

March 28, 2023

Scientists confirm water ice on moon’s surface for...

August 24, 2018

U.S. political manipulation of coronavirus origins exposes Achilles...

June 1, 2021

Namibia makes progress in battling HIV

September 16, 2022

Showmax drops spicy trailer for Basketmouth’s, Ghana Jollof

October 12, 2021

Namibia to start building Africa’s first solar-hydrogen power...

November 9, 2022