Finland Returns Sacred Historical Stones to Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 1 — Finland has recently returned two fragments of sacred historical stones that were taken by Finnish missionaries during the colonial period. The fragments were handed over to Namibia’s Education, Arts, and Culture Minister Anna Nghipondoka by Finnish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Jukka Salovaara. The stones were taken from Ondonga, a traditional kingdom of the Ovambo people, in what is today northern Namibia.

The fragments will be kept at the National Museum of Namibia and will eventually be returned to the Ondonga traditional community. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö stated that the “Ondonga Power Stone” is not only valuable to the Ondonga community, but it is also part of their identity and heritage.

President Hage Geingob of Namibia praised the return of the stone and expressed hope that it will set an example to those who “stole things from Africa”. The return of the stones is a step towards recognizing the wrongdoings committed during the colonial period, and towards making amends for them.

Finland’s gesture is part of a growing movement by many countries to return stolen artefacts to their countries of origin. The repatriation of cultural heritage and sacred items is crucial for restoring dignity to those who have suffered from colonialism, and to ensure the preservation of the world’s cultural heritage. – Namibia Daily News