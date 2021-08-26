Another Hero has fallen.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Namibia Marco Hausiku has passed on.

A close family member confirmed that he died after a long battle with Covid-19.

He has served the Namibian nation as the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2004 to 2010. In 2017 he was elected Deputy Secretary-General of the Swapo Party at the party’s 6th Congress.

Hon. Hausiku was a freedom fighter of the Namibian Liberation struggle.

He will forever be remembered and celebrated for his contribution to Namibia and the people of our Motherland.

Our condolences to the bereaved family.