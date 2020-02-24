2 dead after protesting Haiti police exchange fire with troops: reports

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24-- Haitian police demanding better pay and working conditions exchanged fire with armed soldiers in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring more others, local media reported. The army's high command said in a statement that a group of policemen opened fire on the army's headquarters, killing one soldier and injuring another, who was hospitalized. A police officer was also killed in the gunfight and at least eight people including three civilians and five officers were injured, a spokesman for the Bernard Mevs Hospital told local media. The Haitian government has announced the cancellation of scheduled carnival celebrations for a festival that sought to restore a sense of normalcy in the country. Haiti has witnessed several protests that police officers have organized since the end of last year as the poor country struggles with a prolonged economic and political crisis. Xinhua