Manchester City announce agreement with Borussia Dortmund over Haaland signing

LONDON, May 10 — Manchester City on Tuesday announced they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Erling Haaland.

The club posted a tweet explaining “Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on July 1st.”

The ‘tweet’ explains the deal is “subject to the club finalizing terms with the player,” although that should be a formality given that the 21-year-old has already completed his medical examination with Manchester City.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, which he joined two years ago after netting 29 goals in 28 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg.

The Norwegian was actually born in England when his father Alfie played for Leeds United, before subsequently spending three years with Manchester City.

He has been the subject of intense transfer speculation over the past two years with clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona both linked with a move, prior to Tuesday’s news.

Manchester City attempted to sign England captain, Harry Kane last summer, and the arrival of Haaland should end their search for a specialist striker that many believe they need to finally win the Champions League. (Xinhua)