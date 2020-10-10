5TH NAMA WEEKEND PRODUCES INCREDIBLE Performances.

Windhoek, Oct 10- The 5th NAMA weekend premier show has lived up to all expectations by producing incredible performances from the likes of Kaptein Twazis, PDK, Allen Jonathan, PDK, OC Bulan and many more.

This weekend the artists competed for four local categories namely Best Afrikaans, Best Oviritje, Best Soukous/Kwasa and Best Damara Punch with stiff competition.

In the Damara Punch category, Dixon emerged victorious by beating the likes of Kaptein Twazis, Lettie, Adora and Ou Stakes in a rather hotly contested category.

Newcomer, Antany Knows walked away with the Best Afrikaans to bag his first NAMA award fending off the likes of Joharetha, Berthold, Priscilla and Ms Fabby.

OC Bulan surprised many by winning the Best Oviritje award by beating the likes of Otjinate, Kuku Kandanga, Diop and Mulberry.

PDK bagged their 3rd NAMA award this year by declaring themselves as the undisputed Kings of Soukous/Kwasa by delivering an electrifying performance. The night saw a total of 10 beautiful performances with all artist bringing their best to the NAMA stage.

“I am pleased with the progress we have made with the eight weekend NAMA Premium shows concept. So far, we have delivered all the shows with the best possible quality and the artist have certainly brought their part. We have now concluded five weekends and have three more to go. Next weekend on 17 October and we look forward to crowning the Best Rap/Hip Hop, Best R&B, Song of the Year and Best Pan African Artist of the Year” said NAMA Executive Chairperson Tim Ekandjo.

Tickets to the NAMA Premium shows cost only N$50 and it is streamed live.

NDN Reporter