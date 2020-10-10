Swimming returns this weekend.

Windhoek, Oct 10-The first instalment of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the year will take place this weekend at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek. The swimming event will see contestants compete in 850 events.

Swakopmund and Oranjemund will simultaneously host their Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala in their respective towns. Results from all three events will be combined in the end to determine the outcomes.

With adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols set out by the Namibian Sport Commission (NSC), the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala is open to all registered clubs and swimmers. “We are all very excited as this will be the first gala since COVID-19 started,” said the Namibia Swimming Union’s (NASU) President, Aileen Botha. “Swimmers are all in good shape and are ready to put in exceptional performances.”

Aimed towards developing the sport and grooming athletes to compete at national and international levels, NASU has been operating since the 1950s. It is affiliated to NSC and the Namibian National Olympic Committee, and internationally with the International Swimming Federation (FINA) and the African Swimming Federation (CANA).

“Swimming is one of the few Namibian sport codes that continues to perform well on regional and international platforms, and our gratitude goes to Bank Windhoek for making meaningful contributions to the sport over the years to help us achieve these accomplishments,” concluded Botha.

The Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala will kick-off on Friday, 9, and concludes on Saturday, 10 October 2020.

NDN Reporter