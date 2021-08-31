ESPN and ESPN 2 broadcast highlights – 3-9 September 2021

WINDHOEK, AUG. 31 — Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to even greater sporting variety, with some thrilling action coming their way on ESPN and ESPN 2 from Friday 3 to Thursday 9 September 2021.

DStv and GOtv are your home of the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

ESPN

All times CAT

The first live-action on ESPN this week arrives on the morning of Saturday 4 September, with a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash between Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City (04:00 LIVE on ESPN), followed in the afternoon by an EFL League One clash between AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United (15:55 LIVE on ESPN).

Sunday 5 September brings further MLS action, with an early morning doubleheader which sees FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami, followed by the Colorado Rapids visiting the San Jose Earthquakes (02:00 and 04:00 LIVE on ESPN).

The Rapids have been one of the MLS’ most impressive teams so far this season, and coach Robin Fraser has hailed the leadership on-field shown by veteran players: “I don’t want to single guys out, but the maturity of having Drew Moor, Steven Beitashour, Collen Warner, just to name a few, are guys who have been on successful teams, their leadership is exceptional,” he explained.

“You’ve seen a lot of games closed down with one or two or three of them on the field. They lend their experience, and they pass it on and you start to see the younger players making decisions that are based on: ‘What is it going to take to close this game out?'”

Monday 6 September sees a switch of focus to Major League Baseball (MLB), with the San Francisco Giants and LA Dodgers facing off in a California derby (01:00 LIVE on ESPN). Giants manager Gabe Kapler says his team is not focused on division standings right now: “I actually don’t think that you have to ignore it. Just notice it. At the same time be focused on our process. This game is so detailed and so granular at times that big-picture stuff, you notice it, but that’s not what you’re really focused on.”

ESPN will be your home of premier program viewing for both the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Football League (NFL), with ‘The Jump’ and ‘NFL Live’ at 21:00 and 22:00 LIVE on ESPN respectively on each evening from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 September.

ESPN 2

All times CAT

The first live-action on ESPN 2 this weekend arrives on the evening of Saturday 4 September and runs into the early morning of Sunday 5 September, with a string of four successive NCAA Football clashes: Michigan v W. Michigan (18:00) Miami v Alabama (21:30) Clemson v Georgia (01:30) and Arizona v BYU (04:30, all LIVE on ESPN 2).

The focus on Sunday evening switches to Major League Baseball (MLB), with a showdown between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles (19:00 LIVE on ESPN 2). The Orioles have struggled for form of late, recently racking up a record number of successive losses and succumbing in a series sweep to the Atlanta Braves.

“I have no problem with effort,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re not winning games. We’re not executing. We’re very inexperienced. We got beat this series by good pitching.”

The baseball action continues unabated through the remainder of the week, starting with a doubleheader on the evening of Monday 6 September, as the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (19:00 LIVE on ESPN 2) and the St Louis Cardinals take on the LA Dodgers (22:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright has been in great form from the pitching mound, earning the praise of teammate Paul Goldschmidt: “Textbook. That’s how you teach kids to pitch,” Goldschmidt said after a recent win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. “He lives it out daily. And he’s been doing it for such a long time. Eight innings was huge. He really picked us up today.”

Wednesday 8 September sees the Houston Astros tackle the Seattle Mariners (20:00 LIVE on ESPN 2), before Thursday 9 September has the Cardinals and Dodgers continue their series of games (19:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

ESPN selected broadcast highlights

All times CAT

Saturday 4 September

04:00: MLS, LAFC v Sporting Kansas City – LIVE on ESPN

15:55: EFL League One, AFC Wimbledon v Oxford United – LIVE on ESPN

Sunday 5 September

02:00: MLS, FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami – LIVE on ESPN

04:00: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes v Colorado Rapids – LIVE on ESPN

Monday 6 September

01:00: MLB, San Francisco Giants v LA Dodgers – LIVE on ESPN

Monday 6 – Thursday 9 September

21:00: The Jump – LIVE on ESPN

22:00: NFL Live – LIVE on ESPN

ESPN 2 selected broadcast highlights

All times CAT

Saturday 4 September

18:00: NCAA Football, Michigan v West Michigan – LIVE on ESPN 2

21:30: NCAA Football, Miami v Alabama – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 5 September

01:30: NCAA Football, Clemson v Georgia – LIVE on ESPN 2

04:30: NCAA Football, Arizona v BYU – LIVE on ESPN 2

19:00: MLB, New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles – LIVE on ESPN 2

Monday 6 September

19:00: MLB, Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays – LIVE on ESPN 2

22:00: MLB, St Louis Cardinals v LA Dodgers – LIVE on ESPN 2

Wednesday 8 September

20:00: MLB, Houston Astros Seattle Mariners – LIVE on ESPN 2

Thursday 9 September

19:00: MLB, St Louis Cardinals v LA Dodgers – LIVE on ESPN 2