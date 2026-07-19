Drone show lights up Belait, Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, July 19 — A drone show was staged in Brunei’s Belait District on Saturday evening as hundreds gathered to witness the dazzling aerial display.

The event marked the official launch of the Imagine Drone Show Tour, a nationwide initiative that will continue in Brunei’s remaining districts.

The drone show is organized as a collaborative initiative involving the Chinese Embassy in Brunei and Hengyi Industries.

Organizers said the program aims to promote unity while showcasing Brunei’s rich heritage and culture through a combination of technology, creativity and local artistic performances.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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