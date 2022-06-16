Local DJ to host a Cinema Night for Okahandja community

By Joe-Chintha Garises

OKAHANDJA, June 16 – Locally well-known music DJ, known as DJ Martin by the Okahandja community, thinks it’s time to not only entertain audiences above 18 at bars and clubs but to also include non-bar/club goers.

“This time around I thought of another way which is the Cinema Night which will be an outdoor event,” Martin said.

Petrus S Martin, who goes by the stage name DJ Martin, has been resident in the Okahandja community since 2005 and loves the town and its people. The idea of a cinema evening came up because of the lack of entertainment areas, besides bars, in the town.

“My idea of a cinema event came upon or got inspired because of love really nothing more. I remember when we were younger going out to the movies and how nice it was, so I thought I could try and bring back that beautiful feeling and a taste or feel of a cinema to my Okahandja community or people who have never been there or seen it or misses that part of their lives,” DJ Martin said.

As one of the towns in Namibia without a cinema, Okahandja will get its first taste on cinema night. And Martin is certain the community will love it.

“People are quite excited and loving the idea around it so I have a plan on how to make it happen,” he enthuses. Martin is to disclose the date of the cinema evening once he is done with logistics.

“I plan on doing it next month or so but as a trial run and see how everything goes. By God’s grace I believe it shall be well,” he said when asked if this is going to be an annual event. – Namibia Daily News