Songstresses dominate 63rd Grammy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, March 15 -- Women dominated the 63rd Grammy Awards here Sunday as Taylor Swift won her third career Album of the Year prize, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson won Song of the Year, and Billie Eilish won Record of the Year. Meanwhile, Beyonce made history with 28 career wins, the most for any singer or female artist in history, by grabbing Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion, and Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade."