Schools Closing for winter Holiday.

Windhoek, June 17 – – The Education Ministry of Art and Culture Executive director Mrs Sanet Steenkamp has announced that pre-primary to grade 9 and various phases for schools for intellectually impaired learners nationwide will be closing for winter holidays on the 25 June 2021 until 26 July 2021.

There will be no assessment on learners for pre -primary to grade 9 for second trimester. In order to Compensate for the time that will be lost during the winter Holiday. The holiday periods in the third trimester will be shortened.

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu