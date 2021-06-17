PRESIDENT HAGE G. GEINGOB CONFERS THE HONOUR OF A STATE FUNERAL ON LATE REV. HON. WILLEM KONJORE AND ON LATE COMRADE MBURUMBA KERINA.

WINDHOEK, June 17 – – In terms of Sub-Article (8) of Article 32 of the Namibian Constitution, under the powers vested in the President by Sub-Article

(3)(h) of that Article read with section 3(1) and 4 of the Conferment of

National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012), His Excellency Dr.

Hage G. Geingob confers on Late Rev. Hon. Willem Konjore (born 30

July 1945 and died on 11 June 2021) and Late Comrade Mburumba Kerina (born on 6 June 1932 and died on 14 June 2021) the honour of a State Funeral.

The remains of the Late Rev. Hon. Willem Konjore are to be interred at #Gabis (Karasburg East Constituency), on 26 June 2021, as agreed to with his family.

The remains of the Late Comrade Mburumba Kerina will be interred on a date and place to be agreed to by the family of the deceased, although his recorded message says Okahandja.

President Hage G. Geingob extends sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of these two outstanding statesmen who dedicated their lives to the liberation of the country and prosperity of all Namibians.

