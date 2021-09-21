JP BRANDT Primary School receives Accommodation Boost

WALVIS BAY, 21 SEPT – JP Brandt Primary School is situated in the Utuseb settlement, some 60 kilometers from Walvis Bay. Its geographical location compounded by challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, have both contributed to a decrease in school attendance by learners as not all the learners could be accommodated at the school, and a lot of valuable education time was lost.

Subsequently, a project to increase the accommodation capability at the school was initiated by Support Ulm e.V., a German non-profit organization. They have organized various fundraising activities throughout the years to raise funds which is again re-invested into various projects benefiting the Namibian population.

“Earlier this year, the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust received a request to identify a suitable education related project in Namibia. Ms. Esther Mbathera, one of the trustees of the OOCT, identified this project, and approval was granted to continue, ” read a statement from Ohorongo Cement.

With the support of other partners – Ohorongo Cement, Neo Paints Namibia and Coastal Precast and Paving (CPP), the project was completed and handed over on 20 September 2021. The handover was attended by Hon Councilor Deriou Benson, on behalf of Hon Councilor Florian Donatus.

During his address, the Hon Councilor also thanked Prof. Dr. Maier, of Support e.V., for his continued involvement in supporting the albinism community in Namibia.

The total value of the project is N$ 330,000, and the building and renovation was done Conmainren Building Development Projects. The upgrade includes new ablution facilities for boys and girls, as well as the conversion of old classrooms into sleeping halls.

This project is testament of the value that can be achieved when different parties put hands together for a common goal, in this case, getting the learners back to school. – NDN Staffer