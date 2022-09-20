Nedbank Namibia supports Map Mathematics project

Katima Mulilo, Sept. 20 — Pieter Erwee, director of the Namibian Mathematics Institute (NMI), has praised Nedbank Namibia’s sponsorship of a two-day mathematics workshop held at Katima Mulilo.

The workshop last month introduced 22 senior secondaries (grades 10 and 11) mathematics teachers from various schools in the Zambezi educational region to a new mathematics guide called “Map Mathematics.”

The Namibian Mathematics Institute’s Map Mathematics is a hands-on teaching guide that covers a variety of mathematics topics using maps of Namibia and Africa.

“The N$68 000 sponsorship from Nedbank Namibia was part of a larger project,” Erwee explains.

Using this practical approach, the project at Katima Mulilo covered various mathematical topics such as distance, speed, duration, ratios, rates, bearings, vectors, and trigonometry to ensure that learners understand the importance of mathematics in everyday life.

“The Namibian Mathematics Institute is a small non-profit organization with no full-time employees.” “Depending on the availability of sponsorships, I run mathematics projects across the country,” Erwee adds.

Each teacher received 60 of these map mathematics sets at the end of the workshop in Katima Mulilo to share with fellow educators and implement at their respective schools.

“This is also a proven approach to remove the typical fear of mathematics in learners,” said Erwee

Erwee develops practical mathematics teaching aids for mathematics teachers.

According to the National Institute for Education Development (NIED), the teaching of mathematics in Namibia has been a challenge since independence in 1990. The learners’ performance in mathematics at the senior secondary school level has been unimpressive.

The government has since developed the Education and Training Sector Improvement Programme (ETSIP), which addresses a wide range of issues, especially with key interventions in subjects such as mathematics, science and English.

Erwee, who until six years ago was still a full-time employee at a university, retired to help improve the standard of mathematics in high school.

“Mathematics is my passion, and it is the most problematic subject for learners in Namibia. I train teachers and provide them with these materials to implement in school. The feedback I get from teachers is always encouraging,” said Erwee.

The Namibian Mathematics Institute’s work was however impacted by the effects of COVID-19.

“I did not conduct workshops last year because of COVID restrictions,” said Erwee.

Erwee said the Namibian Mathematics Institute has developed a range of practical mathematics teaching aids over the past 20 years of its existence, in an attempt to improve learner performance at different school levels.

He emphasised the need to improve the mathematics performance of learners by the end of the senior secondary phase (grade 11) because only learners achieving a C-symbol or better in the final examination will be allowed to enrol for further mathematical studies in Grade 12 for example at the NSSCAS level.

According to Erwee, the positive attitude of participants experienced during the workshop was very encouraging, especially in light of challenging working conditions i.e., many of them have

overcrowded classrooms of over 50 learners.

Speaking on Nedbank’s involvement, Selma Kaulinge Manager for Communication and PR at Nedbank said, “Our social responsibility forms part of our Nedbank purpose of being money experts who do good for staff, customers and communities. We encourage a culture of giving as it strengthens the communities in which we live and work. By uniting communities, we can bridge some of the social, economic and political gaps in our country. Thus, empowering young minds under the Namibian Mathematics Institute remains at the heart of what we do.”