49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in dual terrorist attack in Mali

BAMAKO, Sept. 8 — At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed Thursday during a dual terrorist attack in northern Mali, the Malian government said in a statement.

Claimed by the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the two attacks targeted the passengers of the boat “Tombouctou” and a military camp of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in Gao region, it said.

“In response to this double attack, a combined air-land action by our valiant FAMa made it possible to neutralize around 50 terrorists,” the statement said. “Immediate arrangements were made to evacuate all passengers and secure the places which are still the subject of sweeping and surveillance.”

A few hours after the attacks, Mali’s interim president, Assimi Goita, declared a three-day national mourning starting Thursday.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. (Xinhua)