Gunmen kill 12 in central Nigeria attack: police

ABUJA, March 30– At least 12 bodies have been recovered after a group of unknown gunmen attacked Angwan Rukuba, a community in Nigeria’s central Plateau State late Sunday, police said Monday.

Alabo Alfred, spokesperson for the Plateau State police, told local media that some of the bodies were found in nearby bushes combed by security operatives for possible arrest of the assailants, following the attack in the Jos North Local Government Area.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on residents, Alfred said, describing the attack as “unfortunate.”

“As we speak, the police and other security agencies in the state have organized joint operations and are currently combing nearby bushes to ensure that the suspects are arrested or dislodged in accordance with the law,” he said, adding that the motive of the attack is not yet clear.

In response, the Plateau State government has imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area, beginning on Monday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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