Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Gunmen kill 12 in central Nigeria attack: police
Gunmen kill 12 in central Nigeria attack: police
Africa

Gunmen kill 12 in central Nigeria attack: police

March 30, 2026

ABUJA, March 30– At least 12 bodies have been recovered after a group of unknown gunmen attacked Angwan Rukuba, a community in Nigeria’s central Plateau State late Sunday, police said Monday.

Alabo Alfred, spokesperson for the Plateau State police, told local media that some of the bodies were found in nearby bushes combed by security operatives for possible arrest of the assailants, following the attack in the Jos North Local Government Area.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on residents, Alfred said, describing the attack as “unfortunate.”

“As we speak, the police and other security agencies in the state have organized joint operations and are currently combing nearby bushes to ensure that the suspects are arrested or dislodged in accordance with the law,” he said, adding that the motive of the attack is not yet clear.

In response, the Plateau State government has imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area, beginning on Monday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 97
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibians mark Valentine’s Day in distinctive ways during...

February 16, 2021

Press freedom under threat in Cameroon: third journalist...

May 8, 2023

ABC Principal uploads Exam paper on WhatsApp status.

April 6, 2021

Botswana minister says progress made on affordable housing...

October 28, 2025

Suspected pirates kill three, kidnap seven in south...

November 29, 2021

Regional assembly speaker urges speedy cessation of hostilities...

February 15, 2018

S. African electoral commission rebuffs legal threat against...

May 12, 2019

Mozambican president inaugurates new airport funded by China

November 30, 2021

Zimbabwe pins hope on vaccination to sustain economic...

September 23, 2021

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe criticizes corruption in police force

August 28, 2017
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.