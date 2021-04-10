Comoros president receives injection of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

MORONI, April 10 — Comoros President Azali Assoumani received on Saturday an injection of coronavirus vaccine produced by China’s Sinopharm, which marked the start of the vaccination campaign in the African nation.

“By launching the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in our country today, we are taking a new step in our strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. To set an example, I made a decision to be the first to take the vaccine,” said Assoumani, during the launch of the vaccination in the capital Moroni.

Assoumani also expressed his gratitude to China and South Africa which provided vaccines to Comoros. “I would like to salute these gestures of humanity, solidarity and generosity which we fully appreciate and which constitute an opportunity for our country,” he added.

According to the president of Comoros, the vaccines will be offered primarily to medical personnel, teachers, military and paramilitary forces, the elderly and those with comorbidity.

A batch of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies provided to Comoros by the Chinese government arrived in Moroni on March 15 with a Chinese medical aid team. (Xinhua)