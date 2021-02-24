Mitsubishi Motors opens dealership in Botswana.

GABORONE,Feb 24–Mitsubishi Motors extended its reach into Africa by

adding a new fully fledged Mitsubishi dealership in Gaborone.

MMSA had a popular service centre in its neighbouring country to the

north, run by the well-known Dada family.

“BB Motors, run by the Bhamjee family, approached us as the African

representative of Mitsubishi Motors towards the end of 2020 for the

rights to upgrade its existing Mitsubishi Motors Service Centre to a

full-fledged dealership, and it made sound business sense,” says Nic

Campbell, General Manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

The new dealership, known as Mitsubishi Motors Gaborone, owned and

managed by the BB Motors group, offers a showroom for new vehicle

sales, including a comprehensive workshop.

The Bhamjee family, owners of BB Motors, have been in the motor

industry for the last 42 years.

“Our new Mitsubishi dealership offers a full range of brand-new

Mitsubishi vehicles available on the African continent,” says Zain

Bhamjee, who takes up the role as Dealer Principal.

“We believe in the importance of an honest relationship with our

customers, and it is on this value that we have built our brand. We

will always be open and honest about our products and services.”

Bhamjee’s team of Mitsubishi executives includes Nelson Moremedi as

Sales manager, and Ebrahim Malek as Service manager.

The new dealership is situated at Plot 17955, Luthuli Road, Gaborone,

and will be open for business on weekdays from 07:30 to 17:30 and on

Saturdays from 08:00 to 12:30.

Their contact number is +267 397 4440/1/7 and more details of the new

dealership will be available on the website at www.bbmotors.co.bw

soon.

“Mitsubishi Motors South Africa does not have a share in the

Botswana dealership,” says Campbell. MMSA operates 58 dealerships

and service centres in Southern Africa and assists with dealerships or

service centres in all its neighbouring countries (Namibia, Botswana,

Zimbabwe and Mocambique as well as Eswatini (Swaziland) but not

Lesotho (which is served by the Ladybrand branch).

This includes two in Malawi and two in Zambia, with Mitsubishi Motors

Botswana now an independent dealership.

MMSA also operates a Mitsubishi service centre, Mitsubishi Motors

Molapo, in Tlokweng Road, Gaborone.

“Mitsubishi owners now have access to 59 dealers and service centres

all over Southern Africa where they can have their Mitsubishi Pajeros,

Tritons and everything else in the MMSA stable pampered or even

upgraded to the latest versions,” concludes Campbell.

Bhamjee says the team is extremely excited about their new dealership

after running a Mitsubishi Service Centre over the last few years.

“Mitsubishi owners or prospective customers are invited to visit us

at the new premises,” invites Bhamjee.

Mitsubishi Motors Botswana will offer the complete range of Mitsubishi

vehicles from its new dealership.

“We are proud to offer all new models – from the Eclipse Cross,

ASX and Outlander to the popular Triton and Pajero Sport,” says

Sales Manager Nelson Moremedi. “We are confident that we will sell

four or more new vehicles per month from the start and will offer a

wide range of used Mitsubishi vehicles as well.”

Mitsubishi Motors Gaborone will celebrate the opening of its new

dealership with a range of special offers to be announced soon.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info