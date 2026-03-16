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Russia warns of risks to nuclear non-proliferation amid Mideast crisis
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Russia warns of risks to nuclear non-proliferation amid Mideast crisis

March 16, 2026

MOSCOW, March 16 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the fate of the nuclear non-proliferation regime is a source of grave concern amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In a message to participants of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, Lavrov said the recent military actions by Israel and the United States against Iran, including strikes targeting facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, had dealt a serious blow to the authority of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Such actions have also hurt the credibility of diplomacy as a means of resolving disputes, Lavrov said, adding that some countries may increasingly view nuclear weapons as a guarantee of security.

He stressed the importance of preserving the pact as a key element of global strategic stability and urged all signatories, particularly nuclear-weapon states, to fulfill their obligations.

The foreign minister also noted that the risks of the militarization of outer space are increasing as a result of “destructive actions by the United States and its allies.”

The implementation of the U.S. “Golden Dome” missile defense system, which envisions deploying space-based interceptor strike systems by 2028, poses a significant threat to strategic stability, he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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