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Disasters claim 240 lives in Nepal in 4 months
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Disasters claim 240 lives in Nepal in 4 months

August 16, 2026

KATHMANDU, Aug. 16  — A total of 240 people were killed in 4,782 disaster-related incidents across Nepal over the past four months, a government agency said on Sunday.

According to a monthly report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, six people remain missing and 1,513 others were injured in various disasters between mid-April and mid-August.

The authority noted that a total of 5,876 families were affected by these incidents nationwide. Snakebites accounted for the highest death toll during the period, claiming 65 lives, the report said.

Landslides followed as the second deadliest hazard with 43 deaths, while lightning strikes killed 27 people. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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