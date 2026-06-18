Iran’s president says peace MoU with U.S. “historic documents”

TEHRAN, June 18 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday called the newly signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States a “historic document and a message from powerful Iran.”

In a post on social media platform X, which featured an image of the MoU signed early Thursday by Pezeshkian and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, he stressed that “peace will be realized in the light of mutual respect.”

The president said that Iran is always committed to global peace by ensuring dignity and independence, progress, and regional cooperation.

Iran, the United States, and Pakistan early Monday announced the finalization of the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon, following weeks of negotiations, adding that it will be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region.

In separate phone calls on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi briefed his Cypriot and Kuwaiti counterparts on the MoU’s provisions, according to statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi expressed hope that the agreement would lead to the restoration of peace and stability in the West Asia region. He stressed that ending the war in Lebanon is an “integral” part of the MoU, highlighting the responsibility of the United States and European countries to exert pressure on Israel to completely stop its “aggressions” against Lebanon, given Israel’s history of warmongering.

Araghchi also reiterated Iran’s commitment to pursuing the policy of good neighborliness and dialogue with regional states to improve interactions and resolve existing ambiguities.

The Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, for his part, welcomed the agreement as an “important step” toward improving regional and international security and stability. Kombos also expressed satisfaction with the process of normalizing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 21