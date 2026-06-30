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Home InternationalMiddle East 2 IRGC members killed, 2 wounded in “terrorist” shooting in W. Iran — media
2 IRGC members killed, 2 wounded in “terrorist” shooting in W. Iran — media
Middle East

2 IRGC members killed, 2 wounded in “terrorist” shooting in W. Iran — media

June 30, 2026

TEHRAN, June 30– Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed and two others were wounded in a “terrorist” shooting attack in the western province of Kermanshah on Monday night, the official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The report identified the victims as Borhan Karisani and Khaled Khaledinia, saying they were shot dead in front of their homes in Paveh County near the Iraqi border.

It added that authorities have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the assailants.

Bordering Iraq and its semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, western Iranian provinces are often subjected to sporadic attacks by members of Kurdish separatist groups, designated as “terrorists” by Iran, based in the Iraqi territory.

On Friday, two law enforcement personnel were killed and two others wounded in a similar “terrorist” attack by unknown gunmen on a police checkpoint in Iran’s western Kurdestan province, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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