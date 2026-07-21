Kuwait condemns Houthi maritime threats, backs Saudi Arabia

KUWAIT CITY, July 21– Kuwait on Tuesday condemned Yemen’s Houthi group over its threats against Saudi shipping and reaffirmed its full support for Riyadh, stressing that freedom of navigation must be protected under international law.

In a statement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected what it called the Houthi group’s “false allegations” against Riyadh and denounced threats to the “freedom and security of maritime navigation.”

The ministry called on the international community to ensure the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on protecting navigation in the Red Sea.

It also reaffirmed Kuwait’s “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia, saying it supports all measures the kingdom takes to safeguard its security and sovereignty.

The statement came a day after the Houthi group announced a maritime ban on Saudi-linked shipping, accusing Riyadh of bombing Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport last week.

Saudi-led coalition vowed “necessary and decisive” measures to protect commercial shipping transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait, warning of a firm response to any Houthi threats.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the Yemeni government in 2015. The latest development has fueled concerns that the de-escalation since a 2022 UN truce could unravel. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 99