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15 wounded in Israeli attacks on Iran: health official
Middle East

15 wounded in Israeli attacks on Iran: health official

June 8, 2026

TEHRAN, June 8– At least 15 people were wounded in Israeli attacks against Iran on Monday, the official news agency IRNA reported, citing an Iranian health official.

No death has been reported yet, IRNA quoted Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Organization, as saying. He added that of those wounded, 14 were discharged from the hospital after receiving medical care, and one was hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Red Crescent Society announced that Israel targeted 12 locations across the country in its attacks on Monday, according to IRNA.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that its aerospace force had launched ballistic missiles at the Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel in response to Israel’s “widespread crimes” in southern Lebanon.

The IRGC continued its attacks on Monday by targeting the Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases as well as certain industries in Israel. In response, the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on several targets in Iran, including a petrochemical company in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Later in the day, Iran’s main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced the cessation of strikes against Israel, but warned that any further Israeli “aggression and malicious acts,” including in southern Lebanon, would trigger a much more “severe and crushing” response from Tehran.

Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that Israel was halting its attacks in Iran for now after Iran stopped firing at Israel, but warned that Israel will respond forcefully if Tehran resumes its attacks. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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