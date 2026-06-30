Trending Now
Home International Ambush on South Sudan aid convoy kills 17
Ambush on South Sudan aid convoy kills 17
International

Ambush on South Sudan aid convoy kills 17

June 30, 2026

JUBA, June 30  — At least 17 people were killed and nine others wounded in a Monday attack on a humanitarian convoy in Duk County of South Sudan’s Jonglei State, officials said Tuesday.

John Chatim Ruei, commissioner of Duk County, blamed armed Murle youth from the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area for the ambush on vehicles belonging to the John Dau Foundation (JDF), a local nongovernmental organization, along the road between Pajut and Payuel villages.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims affected by this senseless act of violence. With profound sorrow, we acknowledge the tragic loss of 17 innocent lives and the nine others wounded,” Ruei said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Dhieu Deng Leek, executive director of the JDF, said five of the dead were staff members of the organization. Leek said the convoy came under attack at around 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) while transporting staff returning from a World Food Program training session.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 92
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Vietnam’s top legislature approves appointments of 6 deputy...

April 8, 2026

Botswana to tighten fiscal discipline amid financial challenges

February 10, 2026

G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit opens in South Africa...

October 2, 2025

Türkiye detains 161 IS suspects in week-long nationwide...

December 5, 2025

Volkswagen delivers 2.69 million cars in China in...

January 13, 2026

Moody’s affirms Greece at Baa3 with stable outlook

March 14, 2026

4 killed, 20 injured in suicide explosion in...

May 19, 2025

Afreximbank backs Africa’s industrial drive to advance AfCFTA

October 3, 2025

Russia estimates shale oil reserves surpass those of...

June 9, 2026

European Council president reaffirms stance against any coercion

January 21, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.