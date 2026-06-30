Ambush on South Sudan aid convoy kills 17

JUBA, June 30 — At least 17 people were killed and nine others wounded in a Monday attack on a humanitarian convoy in Duk County of South Sudan’s Jonglei State, officials said Tuesday.

John Chatim Ruei, commissioner of Duk County, blamed armed Murle youth from the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area for the ambush on vehicles belonging to the John Dau Foundation (JDF), a local nongovernmental organization, along the road between Pajut and Payuel villages.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims affected by this senseless act of violence. With profound sorrow, we acknowledge the tragic loss of 17 innocent lives and the nine others wounded,” Ruei said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Dhieu Deng Leek, executive director of the JDF, said five of the dead were staff members of the organization. Leek said the convoy came under attack at around 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) while transporting staff returning from a World Food Program training session.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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