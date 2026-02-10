Kremlin blames U.S. pressure on “critical” Cuba fuel shortage

MOSCOW, Feb. 10 — Russia said on Monday that Cuba is facing a dire fuel shortage and accused the United States of trying to suffocate the island country’s economy.

The fuel situation in Cuba is “indeed critical,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov when asked about jet fuel shortages in Cuba and whether that would affect Russian tourists planning to leave the country.

He noted that Russia is maintaining intensive contacts with Cuba through diplomatic and other channels. “The suffocating tactics employed by the United States are indeed causing many difficulties for the country.

We are discussing with our Cuban friends possible ways to resolve these problems, or at least to provide all possible assistance,” said Peskov.

The United States has labeled Cuba “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to national security and said it will stop Cuba from receiving Venezuelan oil after January operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Washington has threatened to impose tariffs on other countries, including Mexico, if they continue to supply fuel to Cuba.

Cuba has warned international airlines that jet fuel will not be available on the island starting Tuesday, prompting carriers such as Air Canada to suspend or adjust flights amid the shortages. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

