WHO suspends Gaza operations after contractor killed

GENEVA, April 7 — The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it was suspending evacuations from Gaza after a person contracted to provide services to the organization in Gaza was killed during a security incident earlier on Monday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a social media post that two WHO staff members were present at the scene but were not injured, adding that the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

Following the incident, the WHO suspended medical evacuations of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt, noting that the evacuations will remain on hold until further notice.

Tedros also called for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, stressing that “peace is the best medicine.” (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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