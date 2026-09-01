12 killed in Kiev, suburb in Russian drone-missile attack

KIEV, Sept. 1 — At least 12 people were killed overnight on Tuesday in a Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital and its southeastern suburb, local authorities said. Eight people were killed in Kiev and five others, including two children, were wounded in the attack on several districts of the city, according to Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Four people were killed and 13 wounded in Boryspil, about 30 km southeast of the capital, the regional military administration said. Russia launched 218 drones and an unspecified number of missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

The Kiev and Odesa regions were the main targets. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or neutralized 187 drones, five Kalibr cruise missiles, five Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles, and two S8000 Banderol small jet-powered loitering munitions. Impacts were recorded at 28 locations and falling debris at 10 locations, the Air Force said.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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