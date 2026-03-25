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Policeman killed, 4 wounded in bomb explosion in N. Iraq
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Policeman killed, 4 wounded in bomb explosion in N. Iraq

March 25, 2026

BAGHDAD, March 25 — A policeman was killed and four other people were wounded Wednesday when a bomb exploded in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, local police said.

The incident occurred in the morning when a bomb planted near the house of a leader of Iraq’s paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces detonated in the town of Daquq, Lieutenant Colonel Yassin al-Obaidi of the Kirkuk provincial police told Xinhua.

The blast resulted in the killing of a policeman and the injury of another, al-Obaidi said, adding that a civilian and a municipal worker were also wounded.

The attacks occurred amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28. Iran and its regional allies have responded with attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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