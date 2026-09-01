Xi expects stronger foundation, brighter future for China-Russia ties

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan , Sept.1 — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that, under his and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategic guidance and through the joint efforts of both sides, the foundation of China-Russia relations will become ever stronger, their progress ever steadier, and their future ever brighter.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Xi said that during the successful state visit of Putin to China in May, he and Putin made arrangements to steer bilateral relations toward higher-quality and higher-level development from a strategic and long-term perspective, and reached consensus on deepening cooperation between China and Russia across various sectors under the new circumstances.

The competent authorities of the two countries are actively implementing the consensus, with substantial results already made, Xi said, adding that exchanges and cooperation between the two sides have maintained a strong momentum.

Xi noted that the international landscape is witnessing a notable increase in uncertain and unpredictable factors, against the backdrop of accelerating profound changes unseen in a century. But the pursuit of people across the world of peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes remains unchanged, he added.

The SCO shoulders the important responsibility for safeguarding regional stability and promoting regional development, Xi said.

China, he said, stands ready to work with Russia and other parties to jointly chart the course for the development of the SCO, help ensure its steady and sustained progress, and strengthen the driving force for reform of global governance and the advancement of an equal and orderly multipolar world.

Amid a turbulent and complex international landscape, Russia and China have continuously deepened their comprehensive strategic coordination, upholding equality, mutual trust, and mutual support, while cooperation and development across various fields have advanced rapidly, and Russia-China relations have become a model for relations between countries, Putin said.

Russia is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China, strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, industry, transportation, and science and technology, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote bilateral relations to achieve new results, he said.

Through the joint efforts of all parties, the SCO has evolved into a dynamic and efficient regional cooperation platform with significant international influence, said Putin, noting that Russia and China should continuously strengthen their solidarity and cooperation within the organization and play a guiding role.

Russia is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the BRICS mechanism and the G20, support China in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and jointly uphold world peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

The two heads of state also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.(Namibia Daily News/ CCTV)

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