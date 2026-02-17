Trending Now
AfricaAsiaCurrent AffairsdevelopmentInternational

Tanzanian PM praises progress on Chinese-built East African crude oil pipeline

February 17, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 17 — Tanzanian Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Monday inspected the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, expressing satisfaction with the progress achieved on the regional infrastructure.

The pipeline, which stretches from Hoima in Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula in Tanzania’s Tanga region, is being constructed with China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd. as the main contractor.

Nchemba described the 5.65-billion-U.S.-dollar project as a strategic investment and a symbol of the strong brotherly ties between Tanzania and Uganda.

He commended the commitment of the two countries’ leaders in ensuring the successful implementation of the project. During his working visit to the Tanga region, Nchemba noted that the pipeline is 81 percent complete, and reaffirmed the government’s determination to ensure its timely delivery.

“We will continue to give this project the weight it deserves, in honor of the strong partnership between Tanzania and Uganda,” he said.

Salome Makamba, Tanzania’s deputy minister for energy, said the project started in 2022 and is expected to be completed by July this year.

The EACOP is a major cross-border infrastructure project designed to transport crude oil from fields in western Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula near the port of Tanga in northeastern Tanzania.

Spanning about 1,440 kilometers, the pipeline is set to become the world’s longest electrically heated crude oil pipeline. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

