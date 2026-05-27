China expresses support for Cuba against U.S. military threat

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing after Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the escalation of U.S. military threats against Cuba at a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Tuesday.

China has always advocated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations, and opposes infringing upon the sovereignty of other countries or interfering in their internal affairs under any pretext, Mao said.

All countries should abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, she said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)