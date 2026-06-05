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Guinea-Bissau secures 10 mln USD for climate resilience project
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Guinea-Bissau secures 10 mln USD for climate resilience project

June 5, 2026

BISSAU, June 5 — Guinea-Bissau has secured 10 million U.S. dollars in funding for a new climate resilience project aimed at protecting vulnerable coastal and urban communities from growing climate risks, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said Thursday.

The funding was approved by the Least Developed Countries Fund, managed by the Global Environment Facility, for the seven-year project “Resilient Futures: Safeguarding Guinea-Bissau’s Coastlines and Urban Areas from Climate Risks,” the UNDP said in a statement.

The project, to be implemented by Guinea-Bissau’s Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Action with support from the UNDP, will focus on the wider Bissau urban and peri-urban area, Bubaque Island and Varela.

It will support climate-resilient planning, mangrove restoration, disaster preparedness, early warning systems and the protection of public infrastructure such as health centers, schools and sanitation facilities, according to the statement.

Around 120,000 people are expected to directly benefit from the project, which also emphasizes women’s participation in decision-making and access to climate-resilient livelihood opportunities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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