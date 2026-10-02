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60% of Damaged Iranian Petrochemical Capacity Returns to Production
ENERGYMiddle East

60% of Damaged Iranian Petrochemical Capacity Returns to Production

October 2, 2026

TEHRAN,Oct.2 – The managing director of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said around 60% of Iran’s petrochemical production capacity damaged during the war has been restored and returned to operation following reconstruction efforts at facilities in Assaluyeh and Mahshahr.

Omid Shakeri said the damage affected both utility and energy infrastructure and specific processing units, with reconstruction efforts continuing in both areas.

He added that the oil industry aims to restore a major portion of the lost production capacity by the end of the year, although gas shortages during the cold season and damage to the refining sector are expected to create additional challenges for the petrochemical industry.

Shakeri stressed that stable production depends on a reliable supply of energy, noting that the loss of 230 million cubic metres in refining capacity has increased the need for careful management of household gas consumption.

He also said Iran’s petrochemical industry has maintained stable exports despite war-related restrictions and sanctions, with the foreign exchange repatriation rate from petrochemical exports exceeding 90%.

According to Shakeri, all export processes are monitored by the Central Bank of Iran, while petrochemical companies return the remaining export earnings to the country’s economic cycle after deducting the permitted share needed to meet their own foreign-currency requirements. (Namibia Daily News /IRNA)

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