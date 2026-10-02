Several killed in Ethiopia gunman attack: police

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 2 — Gunmen killed several police officers and security personnel in southern Ethiopia, local authorities have confirmed.

The South Ethiopia Regional State Police Commission said, in a statement of condolences issued Thursday, that the police officers and security personnel were killed in a “sudden attack” by gunmen in Geresse Zuria district, located in the Gamo Zone of the south Ethiopia region.

The security personnel were ambushed while carrying out their duties, according to the statement. However, the commission did not disclose the specific circumstances surrounding the deadly attack.

Police also refrained from providing further details regarding the identities of the alleged perpetrators or the exact casualty count. It, however, shared pictures of nine police and security personnel as victims of the attack.

Efforts are currently underway to track down and bring to justice those behind the “heinous attack,” the statement added.

The regional police commission expressed its deep sorrow over the deaths of the security officers and extended condolences to the victims’ families as well as members of the regional police force. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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