Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica (Special for CAFS) Regional bloc SADC praises Zambian people for consolidating democracy through peaceful elections
(Special for CAFS) Regional bloc SADC praises Zambian people for consolidating democracy through peaceful elections
Mokgweetsi Masisi, Botswana's president, speaks during an interview in Gaborone, Botswana, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Botswana is the worlds biggest diamond producer after Russia, and most of its gems are mined by Debswana, a 50-50 joint venture between the government and De Beers. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Africa

(Special for CAFS) Regional bloc SADC praises Zambian people for consolidating democracy through peaceful elections

written by Paulina Meke August 17, 2021

GABORONE, August 17 — President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana congratulated the people of Zambia, on behalf of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), an intergovernmental organization, for voting peacefully.
Masisi, who is the incumbent chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security, sent the congratulatory message in a statement issued Monday from the regional bloc’s headquarters in Gaborone, the Botswanan capital.
“On behalf of the SADC region, I wish to congratulate the people of Zambia for consolidating democracy in their country and the region through peaceful elections,” said Masisi, notwithstanding reported isolated and sporadic acts of violence that are regrettable. “I, therefore, on behalf of SADC, wish to congratulate the President-Elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND) for winning the Aug. 12, 2021 presidential election as pronounced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.”
According to the electoral commission’s final tally, Hichilema won by 2,810,777 votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1,814,201 in last Thursday’s election where 7 million people had registered to vote. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambia leader stresses cultural development in celebrating Africa...

May 26, 2021

Botswana president vows to reduce extreme poverty

March 27, 2019

14 killed in mine accident in eastern Rwanda:...

January 21, 2019

Botswana, Namibia to further strengthen bilateral ties

February 17, 2021

Namibia ratifies continental treaty for establishment of African...

February 25, 2021

(Special for CAFS) SADC delegation arrives at Eswatini...

July 5, 2021

Namibia’s senior netball team falls to South Africa.

March 25, 2021

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations kicks off in Mauritania.

February 16, 2021

Somali president stops impeachment motion against speaker

April 1, 2018

Kenya launches hub to promote transition of SMEs...

April 5, 2019