Zambian president Hichilema announces military, police appointments

Africa

written by Paulina Meke August 30, 2021

LUSAKA, Aug. 30 — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has announced appointments for top military and police positions as part of the reorganization process since taking office after winning the Aug. 12 polls.
The Zambian president on Sunday appointed Maj. Gen. Dennis Alibuzwi as the new army commander, who has since been promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general while Godfrey Jere will be the new deputy commander.
He also appointed Collins Barry as the new commander of the Zambia Air Force and Oscar Nyoni as his deputy. Patrick Solochi has been appointed as the new commander of the Zambia National Service and Reuben Mwewa as his deputy.
Hichilema also appointed Remmy Kajoba as the new inspector-general of the Zambia Police and Milner Muyambango as his deputy.
He also fired all provincial police commissioners.
Hichilema commended the former military and police chiefs for their service to the country and said they will be deployed to other areas in the public service. (Xinhua)

